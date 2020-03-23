SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E announced Monday it has agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire after it was blamed for Northern California’s deadly Camp Fire.
The fire burned in Butte County in late 2018 and was sparked by PG&E’s equipment, a report later found.
PG&E’s plea agreement was made public in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The fire claimed the lives of 85 people.
Latest Stories:
- PG&E pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2018 Camp Fire
- Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics
- Coronavirus testing center opens in East Bay
- Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns
- BART starts reduced service schedule after decline in ridership