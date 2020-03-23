PG&E pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2018 Camp Fire

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, Calif. California’s largest utility company is getting battered in midday trading on a report that it’s considering bankruptcy protection in the face of potentially crippling liability damages from a spate of recent wildfires. No […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E announced Monday it has agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire after it was blamed for Northern California’s deadly Camp Fire.

The fire burned in Butte County in late 2018 and was sparked by PG&E’s equipment, a report later found.

PG&E’s plea agreement was made public in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The fire claimed the lives of 85 people.

Latest Stories: