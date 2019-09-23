PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs in Bay Area counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E could shut off power to parts fo the Bay Area because of the increased threat of fire danger today.

PG&E has alerted customers living in Lake, Napa, and Sonoma Counties they could see the lights off tonight.

Other Northern California counties near the Sierra Nevada Foothills could be impacted as well.

PG&E says it will attempt to contact people in the impacted areas before the power goes out.

If the power goes out, it could last for several days.

The National Weather Service also elevated a Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning in the Bay Area.

That warning will last through Wednesday morning.

It affects the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and the Diablo Range.

