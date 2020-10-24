PG&E: Possible PSPS event could impact 143,700+ Bay Area customers

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: A view of power lines during a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) public safety power shutoff on November 20, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. PG&E has cut power to over 450,000 residents throughout Northern California as extremely windy and dry conditions are increasing the risk of catastrophic wildfires. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric is monitoring this weekend’s forecast that may call for a Public Safety Power Shutoff which will impact almost half a million customers across Northern and Central California.

PG&E’s emergency operations center, meteorology team and wildfire safety operations center are working together and tracking a significant, offshore wind event beginning Sunday.

The forecast is expected to have the driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far.

Extremely dry, windy conditions with high gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with critically dry vegetation.

In the Bay Area, more than 143,700 customers could be impacted by the PSPS.

Below is a list of Bay Area customers who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event:

Alameda County: 39,401 customers, 1,483 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 20,148 customers, 957 Medical Baseline customers

Marin County: 19,626 customers, 608 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 15,598 customers, 510 Medical Baseline customers

San Mateo County: 4,458 customers, 120 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Clara County: 4,770 customers, 238 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 1,606 customers, 100 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 38,120 customers, 2,111 Medical Baseline customers

A total of 466,093 customers may be affected across Northern and Central California.

