PG&E: Power shutoff could last through Wednesday leaving thousands in the dark

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tens of thousands of people are without power across Northern California because of a Public Safety Power Shutoff by PG&E.

The shutoff was issued around 9 p.m. on Monday impacting 22 counties, including Napa, Sonoma and Lake Counties.

An interactive map on PG&E’s website shows where exactly the shutoffs are happening:

Sonoma County: More than 17,000 customers impacted

Napa County: More than 5,000 customers impacted

Lake County: Less than 50 customers impacted

The utility company says power for some customers may not be restored until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Most of the Bay Area customers have been through this before.

“We are becoming experts at being flexible up here in Santa Rosa,” Santa Rosa City Schools Communication Coordinator Beth Berk said.

Street lights are out, ATMs not working. Thousands of people are without power in Santa Rosa.

“I understand the need for it, of course it’s frustrating but I’m ok,” Berk said.

It’s another Public Safety Power Shutoff. PG&E shutting off the power because they’re fearful weather conditions could knock down a line and start a fire.

Some business owners say the coronavirus pandemic has been tough enough on them, now they’re dealing with this.

“I think this is going to be the new norm,”

Some people in town are frustrated that they are dealing with these outages once again.

“Very frustrating because they turned off the power because of safety issues but there is almost no wind here at all,”

“We have to have our power off get generators do whatever throw away meat that may be in the freezer you know,”

More than 2,000 students are also unable to attend online classes, three of the 24 schools in Santa Rosa canceled remote learning because students and teachers can’t log in.

“It’s been a challenge for our families and I think we all are trying to be understanding and move through it together that’s all you can really do,” Berk said.

Some residents even telling KRON4 News they are looking into moving out of the area.

“I am trying to establish a place I can raise a family and if I don’t know if my house is going to catch on fire or if there’s going to be a power outage with a baby, I mean that doesn’t make sense,”

PG&E says this power shut off could last through Wednesday night.

