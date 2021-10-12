PG&E power shutoffs could affect nearly 29K Northern California customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dry offshore winds are expected to hit parts of Northern and Central California, which could cause PG&E to shut off power for about 29,000 customers, the agency announced in a press release Tuesday.

This would be the second power shutoff this week.

The customers potentially affected will be across 19 counties, but PG&E said the power shutoff is to reduce the risk of wildfires, especially since the area is experiencing extreme drought.

Customers can look up their address and find out if their residence is located in the areas of the potential shutoff by clicking or tapping here.

They have also been notified Tuesday of the potential shutoff — giving them two days in advance to plan around a power outage.

According to PG&E, these are Bay Area counties affected.

Contra Costa (293 customers)

Napa (3,750 customers)

Solano (1,591 customers)

Sonoma (1,481 customers)

Bay Area customers make up roughly 7,000 of the 29,000 customers expected to be affected.

Keep in mind PG&E counts each customer as one household, which could contain multiple people.

The actual number of Bay Area people affected could be closer to 20,000.