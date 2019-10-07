PG&E power shutoffs to begin Wednesday morning in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A PG&E power shutoff that could last five days or longer in Napa County is expected to begin Wednesday, the county said Monday afternoon.

The power shutoff will begin Wednesday morning.

To see if your town is impacted by the shutoffs, click here.

The interactive map shows areas in Napa County with elevated and extreme fire threats.

The map also shows what towns will be affected by PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

PG&E announced earlier Monday that it is monitoring a “severe wind event” that could cause power shutoffs in 30 California counties, including many in the Bay Area, Sierra Foothills and Central Valley.

A fire weather watch is underway in the Santa Cruz Mountains and North Bay Valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds are likely overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Portions of counties that may be impacted include but is not limited to: