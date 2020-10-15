PG&E power shutoffs underway across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are underway in 24 counties across California, potentially impacting about 53-thousand customers.

Seven of those counties are in the Bay Area.

The outages already began in the North Bay, hitting places like St. Helena in Napa County.

St. Helena Catholic Church is serving as a community resource center during this power shut off.

They have charging stations, snacks and water, wifi, and more, but just a mile down the road near places like Mills Lane, the power shutoffs are already in full swing.

PG&E customers in Napa County prepared for the power shutoff Wednesday evening.

Residents filled up several gas cans to get through the next couple of days.

KRON4 spoke to one resident, who lives off Glass Mountain Road, that had to evacuate for the LNU Lightning Complex Fires and was evacuated again for 17 days with the recent Glass Fire.

“No cable. There’s no tv. There’s no landline telephones. Cell phones are working so far. Then they notified us they’re going to do a power shut off and we just laughed because they originally told us the power would be back on at 8 p.m. on the 15th and yesterday they sent us an email that it’s going to be the 27th,” Pat McGreal said.

Despite the nuisance, he says he’s thankful to have a home still.

Meanwhile, employees downtown are feeling the impact at work and at home.

