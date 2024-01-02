(KRON) — Californians are turning up the heat as cooler rainy weather arrives, which causes utility bills to rise. But come this month customers will also see increases due to a rate hike, as combined gas and electric bills go up an average of 13 percent, or $34.50 a month.

“We cannot continue to let them have these increase on top of increase, and there’s just no end to it,” said Dr. Harold Pierre, pastor at Pilgram Community Church.

While PG&E says the bulk of the money is going towards safety upgrades, Pierre says it’s forcing his parishioners on fixed incomes to make difficult choices when it comes to food and rent and medicine and heat.

“And they go home, and they sit in the cold or they pay the PG&E bill. But then they cut down on the, on the medicine or they, they eat from the canned meat and the canned vegetables that we’re bagging up and try and stretch that out during the week,” Pierre said.

And while this rate hike is already approved, PG&E is also requesting the CPUC OK a 7.2 percent hike in electric bills starting in March 2024, which would have the average customer pay an additional 14 dollars each month to recover nearly $2 billion already spent to reduce wildfire risks.

“There’s no limit to this,” said Mark Toney with the Utility Reform Network. “This is part of the problem. Every single increase you hear about is a tip of the iceberg and every increase that on top of the previous one.”

Toney opposes this additional hike and says annual increases must be capped at the same level as the cost-of-living adjustment provided by social security.

“We need legislation that sets limit for the public utilities commission because they have been unable to set a limit for affordability and we have too many people being shut off,” Toney said.