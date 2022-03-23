SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pacific Gas & Electric says its working to prevent wildfires, but its going to cost you.

The utility’s proposal for infrastructure improvement and other fire safety measures includes an increase in your energy bill.

Rates would go up by 18% in 2023. That means an extra $31.41 a month for the average customer.

The rates would also increase by $58 more a month in 2026.

The executive director of TURN, which advocates for energy reform, says customers have seen almost a 20% increase in their monthly bull this year already.

Many customers were vocal during a public hearing meeting Tuesday night about the rate increase.

PG&E responded to concerns about the higher pricing, saying that its doing what it can to limit the prices.

The Public Utilities Commission will have the final word on the proposal. It will decide whether the price should go up, or stay as is.