(BCN) — As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, PG&E reported there are 17,264 customers in the Bay Area without power due to inclement weather.

As of 4:30 a.m. on Friday, this was the breakdown of affected customers:

San Francisco: 1,261

Peninsula: 6,276

North Bay: 6,507

East Bay: 953

South Bay: 2,267

PG&E also reported there were 11,195 affected customers in the Central Coast.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.