PG&E says Bay Area should prepare for power outages due to gusty winds

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Strong winds are continuing to cause power outages throughout the Bay Area on Sunday, and Pacific Gas and Electric wants customers to be prepared.

A significant windstorm is moving through the Bay Area Sunday and expected to last until Monday morning.

>> Click here for the KRON4 Weather Center

PG&E encourages customers to have a a plan and prepare for power outages.

Peak gusts have reached up to 90 mph in the North Bay, 72 mph in parts of the Central Coast and 62 mph in the East Bay.

Crews are responding to multiple outages.

The utility company says it will not call a PSPS during this wind event as long as fuel and soil moisture values remain high due to winter precipitation. PG&E has activated its local emergency centers to help with local outages.

PG&E urges its customers to be aware of falling limbs, flying debris, downed power lines and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Latest News Headlines: