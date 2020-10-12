PG&E says PSPS likely next week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E says elevated Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are possible next week.

The PG&E Emergency Operations Center will be activating this evening to begin preparations for a potential Diablo wind event lasting from Wednesday through Thursday or possibly Friday morning.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s WEATHER CENTER

The forecast now shows Elevated PSPS potential in Zones 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8 for the upcoming event.

At this time, PG&E says the highest probability areas for observing a PSPS are the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills, the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite (northern portion of Zone 8), the North Bay mountains and potentially pockets of the Santa Cruz mountains.

At this time, the weather event is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon or evening and continue through Thursday morning.

A second period of winds could develop Thursday evening through Friday morning in the Northern Sierra and North Bay mountains and Zones 2 and 5 are in elevated on Friday to highlight that potential.

The start of the event is more than three days away so event details will likely change as forecast models evolve.