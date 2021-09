MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E crews stopped a gas leak in Menlo Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The utility says a third-party contractor unaffiliated with PG&E struck a gas line on Vine Street around 11:37 a.m. PG&E and first responders arrived at the scene to help.

Gas flow was safely stopped at 11:56 a.m., PG&E says, and its crews are completing repairs to the damaged gas line.

Menlo Park police told KRON4 that Oak Knoll Elementary School was briefly evacuated due to the leak.