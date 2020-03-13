PG&E suspends power shutoffs for customers with unpaid bills during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, PG&E announced Thursday it will hold off on shutting off power for those who are unable to pay their bills.

The moratorium applies to both residential and commercial customers.

The moratorium is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

PG&E said it will also offer flexible payment options to any customer who experiences financial hardship due to coronavirus.

Customers who visit local offices to pay bills and are sick or experiencing symptoms are being asked to use other payment options such as online or by phone at 877-704-8470.

Latest Stories: