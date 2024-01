(KRON) — Thousands of customers in Marin County have lost their power Sunday night, according to PG&E. The outage was reported at 9:12 p.m., affecting households in primarily the Tiburon area.

As of 9:50 p.m., 4,032 PG&E customers are without power. Officials say power will be restored at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

(Map courtesy of PG&E)

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.