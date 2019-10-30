PG&E to begin crediting some customers because of power shutoffs, Gov. Newsom says

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — After touring areas burned by the Getty Fire in Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that PG&E will begin the process of crediting some customers affected by widespread power shutoffs this month.

“Just a few hours ago we made contact with PG&E and they will begin process of crediting customers for this disruption,” Newsom said. “This is significant because utilities in the past have never credited customers for these disruptions.”

PG&E’s power shutoffs have left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark this month, with the latest round of blackouts happening this week.

Newsom went on to say the utility is going to support “some credits.”

As of 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Getty Fire has destroyed 12 homes and damaged five others, according to Los Angeles’ mayor.

The fire has burned about 1-square-mile with containment at 15 percent.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Newsom also addressed California wildfires and how wildfires are not the new normal for the state.

“We’re getting serious about forest management, vegetation management. We’re getting serious about pre-positioning. We’re putting a historic amount of money into suppression technology,” the governor said.

Newsom said none of the firefighting technology the state has now was in place a few years ago.

He also slammed PG&E for the decisions the utility has made.

“PG&E is in bankruptcy because of their own decision making. They’re in bankruptcy because of that greed,” Newsom said.

It’s unclear whether there will be requirements for the PG&E credits or how many customers can expect a rebate.