SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E will be inspecting electric towers and power poles this week to prepare for public safety power shutoffs during wildfire season.

The inspections will be by both helicopter and ground from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the next few days. PG&E says helicopters will be as low as 100 feet gathering information to help them understand how long it would take to patrol when power is turned off during emergencies and how fast it would take to restore power.

The following cities will be inspected by PG&E this week:

Wednesday – East San Jose and Milpitas

Thursday – Los Gatos

Friday – Cupertino, Mountain View and Sunnyvale

No power will be shut off during the inspections, according to PG&E.