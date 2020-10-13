PG&E announces ‘likely’ PSPS for parts of Napa County

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, Calif. Pacific, Gas & Electric Co. initially planned to de-energize local powers lines in vulnerable rural areas during high winds, but has expanded its precautionary power outages to urban areas that could mean multi-day blackouts for cities as larges as San Francisco and San Jose, which could endanger some who depend on electricity for their life support. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E on Tuesday announced it will hold a briefing to discuss the possible PSPS affecting 21 California counties in the coming days.

The briefing will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In a Nixle alert, Napa County OES alerted around 9,230 residents that PG&E had notified the county a PSPS was likely to happen starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to last through Oct. 15 at 10 p.m.

Restoration is expected to begin Friday from 8 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. according to Napa County OES.

The potential mid-week PSPS comes as hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased fire risk for areas where fires are likely to ignite.

These high fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Wednesday night, with high winds in the Bay expected to subside Thursday through Friday, depending on the location.

The PSPS is forecasted to affect about 50,000 customers in portions of 21 counties, including Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

According to PG&E, areas that are likely for the PSPS are the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills as well as North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena, small pockets of the East Bay near Mt. Diablo, and the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont.

Officials said this is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.

Meanwhile, a Fire Weather Watch previously issued for parts of the Bay Area has since been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday announced the warning, which now includes the North Bay Valleys and the East Bay Valleys and Hills, in addition to the Santa Cruz Mountains.

