PG&E to replace transmission towers in Marin Co. due to fire threat

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Before fire season began in California, PG&E has been inspecting and repairing problems in areas with a high fire threat.

During the inspections, the utility company found 10 towers that need to be replaced in Southern Marin County.

Throughout the Southern Marin Hills you will find PG&E transmission towers winding their way through the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Trails have already been shutdown so PG&E can start putting in temporary transmission lines so the lights don’t go off while the towers are being replaced.

The temporary lines should be in place in 45 days, the new tower will take a year or more to complete.

The utility says they have so far completed visual or aerial inspections of approximately 98 percent of the nearly 50,000 transmission structures in, or adjacent to, high-fire threat areas.

PG&E has identified approximately 53,000 corrective actions on transmission structures with nearly 100 conditions identified as highest priority.

One hundred percent of these highest-priority conditions have been repaired or made safe.

Attorney Mike Danko represents hundreds of fire victims.

“To say out of those 53,000 violations on our transmission lines, we’ve taken care of 100 of them, the 100 worst, shouldn’t let anybody sleep at night,” he said.

He’s concerned there’s no timeline for repairs of lower priority problems. He also doesn’t think pg&e can be trusted to prioritize what’s most risky.

