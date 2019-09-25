PG&E to shut off power in Napa, Sonoma counties

SONOMA (KRON) – As a safety precaution, PG&E has decided to shut power off in multiple counties that will impact 48,200 customers.

This will affect parts of Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma, and Yuba counties as early as 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

About 1,400 customers in the Napa and Sonoma areas will have power shut off around 4:30 a.m., according to PG&E. This includes areas west of Calistoga to the Napa County line and north of Lake Berryessa.

For those customers who will have their power shut off, PG&E says that you should be contacted by them directly.

The utility made the decision due to extreme weather conditions, including potential fire dangers.

Expect strong winds to last through noon on Wednesday.

Power Shut Off Tips

If your power will be shut off and you have already been notified, here are some tips PG&E recommends:

Use the next few hours to fully charge your electronics and phones

Have flashlights available and avoid using candles

Find a battery-operated radio (if you have one) and make sure you have extra batteries

Prepare your freezer: Fill empty bottles, water jugs or plastic bags to create more ice to keep perishable items cold throughout the outage

Affected Areas

Butte County (22,836 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Stirling City, Yankee Hill)

(22,836 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Stirling City, Yankee Hill) Napa County (708 customers in Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa)

(708 customers in Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa) Nevada County (16,506 customers in Cedar Ridge, Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready)

(16,506 customers in Cedar Ridge, Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready) Placer County (2,633 customers in Auburn, Foresthill)

(2,633 customers in Auburn, Foresthill) Plumas County (four customers in Storrie)

(four customers in Storrie) Sonoma County (701 customers in Santa Rosa)

(701 customers in Santa Rosa) Yuba County (4,833 customers in Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartville)

>> CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT IF YOUR ADDRESS WILL BE IMPACTED.