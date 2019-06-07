PG&E to shut off power in parts of Solano, Napa counties due to high fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E will be shutting off power to several Northern California communities early Saturday morning to reduce the risk of wildfires, officials said Friday.

The company will be turning off power to approximately 1,600 customers in Napa, Solano and Yolo counties because of the extreme fire risks.

The affected areas include:

Napa County: Portions of unincorporated Napa County and Lake Berryessa

Solano County: Portions of Suisun City, and unincorporated areas near Vacaville and Winters

Yolo County: Unincorporated areas near Davis and Winters

The shutoffs will happen starting at 6 a.m. Saturday morning in parts of Napa, Solano and Yolo counties and last until the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings for the Central Valley and the North Bay Hills, starting either Friday evening or Saturday morning and lasting until Sunday afternoon.

PG&E says they are monitoring the conditions and working closely CAL FIRE, Cal OES, and other state and local agencies to determine if shut offs are necessary.

For the Sierra foothills, there is the potential for a Public Safety Power Shutoff affecting about 30,000 customers starting around 9 p.m. on Saturday with the peak period of fire risk lasting until noon on Sunday.

Areas where power might be shut off:

Butte County: Portions of Paradise, Oroville, Bangor, Forest Ranch, Chico, Berry Creek, Palermo

Yuba County: Portions of Browns Valley, Oregon House, Marysville, Wheatland, Rackerby

Nevada County: Portions of Auburn, Grass Valley, Smartville, Rough and Ready, Penn Valley

El Dorado County: Portions of Pilot Hill, Greenwood, Georgetown, Cool

Placer County: Portions of Lincoln

If you live in these communities, PG&E will attempt to contact you via telephone, text and email.

As part of these preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:

Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety

ADVISORY: PG&E is actively monitoring weather conditions for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (#PSPS) within the next 18 to 36 hours in areas of the North Bay and the Sierra foothills where extreme fire risks exist. More information here: https://t.co/syAmOcutvK pic.twitter.com/ibhM5zWcXf— PG&E (@PGE4Me) June 7, 2019

