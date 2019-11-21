PG&E to start restoring power today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E will start restoring power on Thursday for thousands of customers in the dark due to the latest round of power shutoffs.

The threat of wildfires caused by strong winds and dry conditions forced the lights to go out Wednesday for parts of Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties.

The challenge with this latest public safety power shutoff event was tracking the weather that’s constantly changing.

PG&E scaled back from its initial warning from 300,000 customers down to 48,000 who ended up in the dark.

PG&E says 45 helicopters are on standby and 5,500 workers are on the ground to inspect infrastructure and restore power.

That process will begin at 8 a.m.

