SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of PG&E customers are without power on Wednesday, the utility said.

In a noon update, PG&E said about 7,089 customers are impacted across the Bay Area.

Most of the power outages are in the East Bay, at 5,028.

Crews are working to restore power, the utility said.

Check the outage map:

Here’s a breakdown of how many customers are impacted in the other parts, as of noon: