PG&E warning of potential outages during rainy weather in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the upcoming rainy and windy weather in the Bay Area, PG&E is encouraging utility customers to have a plan to stay safe during the storm and be prepared for possible power outages.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s Wednesday with high winds and heavy rain kicking in just in time for the Thursday morning commute.

Scattered showers and breezy conditions will continue throughout the day Thursday.

PG&E asks that customers have a back up phone and flashlights during a power outage.

Customers should also turn off appliances, the company says.

Along with the rain in the Bay Area, the Sierra will also see snow with a winter storm warning in place until Friday morning.

Showers will likely continue in the Bay Area through Saturday, tapering off through next week.

