PG&E warns Napa residents of possible rotating power outages

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – If you live in the city of Napa, PG&E is advising you be prepared for possible outages Thursday night amid a heat wave.

In a tweet, officials said PG&E has informed the city that the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) has issued a notice that outages may happen Thursday if the demand for electricity exceeds supply.

“PG&E may be required to turn off your power for 1 to 2 hours in a series of rotating block outages. These outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are used to help prevent a wildfire, or for equipment maintenance. The decision to conduct these outages will be made by the grid operator, CAISO. PG&E strongly encourages customers to conserve energy to eliminate the need for rotating outages. However, all customers should prepare for a potential outage,” the city tweeted.

For more information, visit PG&E’s website.

At last check, current demand for electricity according to Cal ISO was at 41,296 MW; available capacity is 52,176 MW.

