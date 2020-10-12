PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Bay Area

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E is warning of another possible power shutoff as dangerous fire conditions begin this week in the Bay Area.

Wednesday morning through Friday are the most concerning days with high winds and hot temperatures forecasted.

PG&E says the highest probability areas for the public safety power shutoff is in the North Bay mountains and pockets of the Santa Cruz mountains.

By Tuesday, the utility should know more about which cities and counties specifically could see their power shutoff – but residents who have been impacted in the past should prepare.

The National Weather Service says the warmest temperatures this week are expected on Thursday and Friday.

