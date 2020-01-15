PG&E warns of potential power outages ahead of impending storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In anticipation of the impending storm to hit the Bay Area, PG&E is warning its customers to be prepared and have a plan in case of unexpected power outages.

Meteorologists for PG&E are predicting the intense storm to start Wednesday night.

Strong winds, rain and mountain snow are all in the mix, which means there is the potential for power outages in the days ahead.

The heavy rain will kick in just in time for your Thursday morning commute.

Scattered showers and breezy conditions will continue throughout the day Thursday.

PG&E is asking customers to have a backup phone and backup flashlights during a power outage.

The company also says customers should turn off appliances.

Meteorologists with PG&E are closely monitoring the weather and system and are working with employees to restore power in the event of an outage.

