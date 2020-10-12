PG&E warns of power outages due to extreme heat, Diablo winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Potential Diablo winds are expected to kick into full gear in the Bay Area this week, bringing with it increased fire danger.
That’s why PG&E is warning some customers to prepare for potential power safety shutoffs in Zones 2-8 as the weather event is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning.
A second wind event may develop Thursday night through Friday morning in the Northern Sierra and Zones 2 and 5 extended into Friday.
According to PG&E, the highest probability areas for these PSPS events are:
- Northern Sierra Nevada Foothills
- Mid and higher elevations in the Sierra, generally north of Yosemite (northern portion of Zone 8)
- North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena
- Small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo
- Oakland Hills east of Piedmont (generally between Highway 24 and Upper San Leandro Reservoir)
- Elevated terrain east of Milpitas, around Calaveras Reservoir
- Portions of Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains
Officials said this is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.
Again, at this time a PSPS has not been called, and no specific areas have been chosen or customers notified.
For the latest updates, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.
