PG&E warns of power outages due to extreme heat, Diablo winds

Bay Area
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Potential Diablo winds are expected to kick into full gear in the Bay Area this week, bringing with it increased fire danger.

That’s why PG&E is warning some customers to prepare for potential power safety shutoffs in Zones 2-8 as the weather event is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning.

A second wind event may develop Thursday night through Friday morning in the Northern Sierra and Zones 2 and 5 extended into Friday.

According to PG&E, the highest probability areas for these PSPS events are:

  • Northern Sierra Nevada Foothills
  • Mid and higher elevations in the Sierra, generally north of Yosemite (northern portion of Zone 8)
  • North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena
  • Small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo
  • Oakland Hills east of Piedmont (generally between Highway 24 and Upper San Leandro Reservoir)
  • Elevated terrain east of Milpitas, around Calaveras Reservoir
  • Portions of Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains

Officials said this is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.

Again, at this time a PSPS has not been called, and no specific areas have been chosen or customers notified.

For the latest updates, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News