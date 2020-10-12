PG&E warns of power outages due to extreme heat, Diablo winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Potential Diablo winds are expected to kick into full gear in the Bay Area this week, bringing with it increased fire danger.

That’s why PG&E is warning some customers to prepare for potential power safety shutoffs in Zones 2-8 as the weather event is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning.

A second wind event may develop Thursday night through Friday morning in the Northern Sierra and Zones 2 and 5 extended into Friday.

According to PG&E, the highest probability areas for these PSPS events are:

Northern Sierra Nevada Foothills

Mid and higher elevations in the Sierra, generally north of Yosemite (northern portion of Zone 8)

North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena

Small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo

Oakland Hills east of Piedmont (generally between Highway 24 and Upper San Leandro Reservoir)

Elevated terrain east of Milpitas, around Calaveras Reservoir

Portions of Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains

Officials said this is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.

Again, at this time a PSPS has not been called, and no specific areas have been chosen or customers notified.

For the latest updates, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

