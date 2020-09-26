PG&E warns of power shutoffs in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E on Saturday announced it has notified parts of Napa County that a Public Safety Power Shutoff will likely happen starting Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.

In a statement, PG&E said the shutoff is expected to last through Monday, Sept. 28.

Restoration is expected to begin from 8 p.m. Monday through midnight.

Officials said 216 customers within Napa County will be affected by this PSPS.

