NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E on Saturday announced it has notified parts of Napa County that a Public Safety Power Shutoff will likely happen starting Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.
In a statement, PG&E said the shutoff is expected to last through Monday, Sept. 28.
Restoration is expected to begin from 8 p.m. Monday through midnight.
Officials said 216 customers within Napa County will be affected by this PSPS.
To see if your address may be affected, click here.
Latest Posts
- Charles Barkley on defunding the police: ‘Who are Black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?’
- PG&E warns of power shutoffs in Napa County
- PHOTOS: Trump formally nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- Amy Coney Barrett: 5 things to know about Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- Trump taps ‘eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court