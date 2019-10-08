PG&E website crashes due to heavy traffic following power shutoff news

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re having trouble accessing PG&E website right now, you’re not alone!

Following news of potential power shutoffs for more than 600,000 customers to try to prevent wildfires ignited by electrical equipment, PG&E announced nearly 30 Bay Area counties would be affected.

PG&E tweeted about the website issues just after 10 a.m., saying the utility company was “experiencing high volume of traffic” and apologized “for the inconvenience.”

“Thank you for your patience as our team is working as quickly as possible to restore access,” the utility company said.

So if you’re trying to access the website right now, expect some delays!

For now, you can check out KRON4.com for the latest updates on potential power shutoffs.

