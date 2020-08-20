PG&E worker dies while helping first responders in Bay Area fires

(BCN) – A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric troubleman died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E spokesperson James Guidi stated.

No other details have been released out of respect for the troubleman’s family, Guidi said.

According to Cal Fire, as of Wednesday night, four civilian injuries due to the fire had been reported.

