PG&E worker dies while helping first responders in Bay Area fires

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(BCN) – A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric troubleman died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E spokesperson James Guidi stated.

No other details have been released out of respect for the troubleman’s family, Guidi said.

According to Cal Fire, as of Wednesday night, four civilian injuries due to the fire had been reported.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News