PG&E equipment may be linked to 30,000-acre wildfire in the Sierras

Smoke rises from the Dixie Fire burning along Highway 70 in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A major wildfire burning in the Sierras may have sparked from Pacific Gas & Electric equipment, the utility said.

In a filing on Sunday, PG&E said a repair man who responded to a circuit outage on July 13 “spotted blown fuses in a conductor atop a pole, a tree leaning into the conductor and fire at the base of the tree,” The Associated Press reports.

The Dixie Fire is reported to be 30,074 acres as of Monday morning, exploding from about 18,000 acres just a day prior. Cal Fire said the wildfire burned to the east and north overnight, burning in remote areas with limited access and steep terrain.

#DixieFire off Above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte County is 30,074 acres and 15% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo and @LassenNF

https://t.co/vMYsruB5cn pic.twitter.com/iBbEi5fdrr — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 19, 2021

The fire has caused officials to close a part of State Route 70. It’s burning just northeast of the town of Paradise, California and is 15% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report