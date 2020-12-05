PG&E’s possible PSPS could impact thousands

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E says elevated Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are possible starting early Monday, December 7th.

Extreme dryness and high wind gusts could cause fires, making it necessary for PG&E to turn off electricity in areas with dry vegetation.

#PSPS: For tips to prepare for a power shutoff visit the Safety Action Center. https://t.co/py70zZvSmi pic.twitter.com/IPVvY0h1uc — PG&E (@PGE4Me) December 5, 2020

Approximately 130,000 customers who might be affected by the PSPS will receive a notification today.

Here’s a list of customers who could be potentially affected by this PSPS event.

Alpine County: 574 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

574 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers Amador County: 9,573 customers, 764 Medical Baseline customers

9,573 customers, 764 Medical Baseline customers Calaveras County: 10,759 customers, 440 Medical Baseline customers

10,759 customers, 440 Medical Baseline customers El Dorado County: 35,732 customers, 2,555 Medical Baseline customers

35,732 customers, 2,555 Medical Baseline customers Fresno County: 1,292 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers

1,292 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers Lake County: 1,223 customers, 67 Medical Baseline customers

1,223 customers, 67 Medical Baseline customers Monterey County: 333 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

333 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers Napa County: 6,780 customers, 218 Medical Baseline customers

6,780 customers, 218 Medical Baseline customers Nevada County: 25,938 customers, 1,509 Medical Baseline customers

25,938 customers, 1,509 Medical Baseline customers Placer County: 24,918 customers, 1,586 Medical Baseline customers

24,918 customers, 1,586 Medical Baseline customers Sierra County: 1,099 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customers

1,099 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customers Sonoma County: 1,797 customers, 61 Medical Baseline customers

1,797 customers, 61 Medical Baseline customers Tulare County: 276 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

276 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers Tuolumne County: 10,114 customers, 573 Medical Baseline customers

10,114 customers, 573 Medical Baseline customers Yuba County: 312 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers

312 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers Total:130,722 customers, 7,928 Medical Baseline customers

You can find out how you’re impacted, including an estimated shutoff and restoration time for an address: here.

