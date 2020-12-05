PG&E’s possible PSPS could impact thousands

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E says elevated Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are possible starting early Monday, December 7th.
Extreme dryness and high wind gusts could cause fires, making it necessary for PG&E to turn off electricity in areas with dry vegetation.
Approximately 130,000 customers who might be affected by the PSPS will receive a notification today.
Here’s a list of customers who could be potentially affected by this PSPS event.
- Alpine County: 574 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
- Amador County: 9,573 customers, 764 Medical Baseline customers
- Calaveras County: 10,759 customers, 440 Medical Baseline customers
- El Dorado County: 35,732 customers, 2,555 Medical Baseline customers
- Fresno County: 1,292 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers
- Lake County: 1,223 customers, 67 Medical Baseline customers
- Monterey County: 333 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
- Napa County: 6,780 customers, 218 Medical Baseline customers
- Nevada County: 25,938 customers, 1,509 Medical Baseline customers
- Placer County: 24,918 customers, 1,586 Medical Baseline customers
- Sierra County: 1,099 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customers
- Sonoma County: 1,797 customers, 61 Medical Baseline customers
- Tulare County: 276 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- Tuolumne County: 10,114 customers, 573 Medical Baseline customers
- Yuba County: 312 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
- Total:130,722 customers, 7,928 Medical Baseline customers
You can find out how you’re impacted, including an estimated shutoff and restoration time for an address: here.