Phase 2 reopening: 3 more Bay Area counties relax coronavirus restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More businesses in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties will partially reopen Monday as they move forward into Phase 2 of California’s four-stage reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s where all Bay Area counties stand when it comes to reopening:

Begins Phase 2 Monday

– Marin County

– San Francisco County

– San Mateo County

Begins Phase 2 “Soon”

– Alameda County

– Contra Costa County

No Date Set

– Santa Clara County

Already in Phase 2

– Napa County

– Solano County

– Sonoma County

Counties that are in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan allow most retail operations and businesses to partially reopen only for curbside or storefront pickup.

In San Francisco, guidelines for retail businesses and associated manufacturers and warehouses were released by Mayor London Breed.

The guidelines include social distancing protocol that must be posted and distributed, as well as a written health and safety plan.

“Allowing retail to operate storefront pickup is a great step for our small businesses, which have been struggling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Breed. “Businesses that will be allowed to open next week won’t be able to operate like they used to but this hopefully offers a measure of support. We will be monitoring our key COVID-19 indicators carefully, and will be ready to quickly make any adjustments as needed to respond to a spike in cases, or an increase in hospitalizations.”

Retail stores in enclosed indoor shopping centers will remain closed.

In addition to retail stores, certain manufacturers, warehouses, and logistical businesses will be allowed to open.

Businesses that manufacture the goods sold at retail stores and have no more than 50 personnel on site in the facility at any time will be allowed to operate. Businesses that provide warehousing and logistical support to the retail stores covered above and have no more than 50 personnel on site in the facility at any time will also be allowed to operate. They will also need to abide by State guidelines for safety during this pandemic.

Businesses can request that the street parking outside the entrance to their store be converted to a temporary loading zone to help encourage physical distancing and reduce crowding. That application information is available online, along with the guidelines for retail businesses.

Officials are reminding everyone that the current health order remains in place – expiring May 31 – that encourages people to stay indoors for essential needs and certain permitted activities, and Monday’s changes are an easing of restrictions.

Social distancing continues to be strongly encouraged.

