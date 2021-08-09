Philip Kreycik autopsy shows no sign of foul play

PLEASANTON (BCN) – An Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman said Monday that there are no signs of foul play in the death of Philip Kreycik, the Berkeley man who died while running in the Pleasanton hills in early July.

Based on preliminary autopsy findings, Kreycik’s death wasn’t the result of foul play or animal attack, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Kelly did not say when the final autopsy results might be in.

Kreycik, a 37-year-old father of two, went for a run in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on the morning of July 10 and was reported missing by his wife that same afternoon.

At the height of the search, nearly 170 personnel from more than a dozen public safety agencies, together with a large group of volunteers, combed the rugged terrain for any sign of Kreycik.

His body was discovered Aug. 3 in the norther part of the park, about a quarter mile from his intended route, according to Pleasanton police officials.

