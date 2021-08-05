Philip Kreycik: Family, friends to speak publicly after body found

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The family and friends of Philip Kreycik will speak publicly on Thursday morning after they spent almost a month at Foothill High School searching for him.

The search for the missing East Bay father and avid runner came to a heartbreaking end on Tuesday.

A body matching the description of Kreycik was found in a remote area of the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, police confirmed. It was less than a mile north of his planned route.

Drones, search dogs, overnight aerial flights, multiple law enforcement agencies, search and rescue crews and hundreds of volunteers have been dedicated to finding Kreycik for nearly a month.

He told family he was going for a run on July 10 and never returned home. His car and belongings were found in the parking lot.

It’s still unclear how he got to this part of the park but police are hopeful they will find the answers as they continue to investigate.

This has been a rollercoaster for the family.

An autopsy is still being conducted to see if there was any foul play involved as well as cause of death.

You can watch the 9:30 a.m. press conference live on KRONon.