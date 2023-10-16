(KRON) – A community staple is closing its doors today. Philz Coffee’s original location in San Francisco’s Mission District is officially closing its door on Monday.

“Though the physical space may close its doors, the Mission will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first home, where Philz Coffee was born and nurtured.” Philz Coffee

The coffee shop opened in 2003 and has become popular in the Mission District.

(Photo: KRON4’s Will Tran)

There are 13 more Philz Coffee stores in San Francisco and 40 other locations across the Bay Area. Philz Coffee now has dozens of locations across California, including Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties. There are also six locations in the Chicago area.