(KRON) — Local popular coffee chain Philz Coffee has moved its headquarters from San Francisco to Oakland, CEO Mahesh Sadarangani said in a statement on Friday. The former headquarters in San Francisco was in the Dogpatch neighborhood.

The company was founded in San Francisco more than 20 years ago, with the first coffee shop in the Mission District. Philz Coffee’s new headquarters in Oakland will be at the company’s roasting facility.

Sadarangani said the existing lease on the SF building “no longer aligned with our needs as a accompany.” He added that is due, in part, to the fact nearly all of Philz’s corporate team members are fully remote.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is excited and “honored” about the San Francisco-founded company’s move to her city.

“So happy to welcome Philz to their permanent home right here in the Town,” Thao posted Friday on X. “It’s not just about coffee; it’s about community, and we’re honored that a major local favorite has chosen Oakland as their home. Welcome to the Oakland family, Philz Coffee!”

The move to Oakland comes a few months after Philz closed its original shop last October in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Since being founded in 2003, Philz Coffee now has dozens of locations across California, including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego counties. There are six locations in the Chicago area.

“We look forward to continuing to be a part of the community and having a strong presence in the Bay Area,” Sadarangani said.