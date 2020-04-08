Philz Coffee reopens 27 Bay Area stores with new mobile pickup concept

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Philz Coffee has reopened 27 of its stores across the Bay Area under a new mobile pickup concept that follows the state’s mandated social distancing guidelines.

The reopening of the more than two dozen stores comes after Philz shut down all shops a little over three weeks ago in accordance with orders from the state.

To get your coffee, all you need to do is download the Philz app if you haven’t already, order via the app, and pickup your coffee at the entrance.

“Think of our doors like a walk-up window or a drive-thru on foot,” Philz said in a statement posted on its website.

Through the app, you’ll be able to choose a pick-up time so as to limit your interaction with staff and other customers.

The coffee chain also added that three baristas will be working at each location and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

“We have heard from so many of you that you would like to see us reopen under this model, and we are inspired by our team members who want to serve the community during this difficult time,” Philz said in the statement.

The following stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. :

San Francisco

Berry

Castro

Civic Center

Corte Madera

Embarcadero

First St. Mobile

Folsom & Beale

Front St.

Mission

Noe Valley

Ocean Ave.

Potrero

Russian Hill

Westborough

Peninsula/South Bay

Burlingame

Campbell

Cupertino Main

Forest Ave

Los Gatos

Middlefield Rd.

Redwood City

San Mateo

Sunnyvale

East Bay

College

Gilman

Fremont

Walnut Creek

