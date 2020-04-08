SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Philz Coffee has reopened 27 of its stores across the Bay Area under a new mobile pickup concept that follows the state’s mandated social distancing guidelines.
The reopening of the more than two dozen stores comes after Philz shut down all shops a little over three weeks ago in accordance with orders from the state.
To get your coffee, all you need to do is download the Philz app if you haven’t already, order via the app, and pickup your coffee at the entrance.
“Think of our doors like a walk-up window or a drive-thru on foot,” Philz said in a statement posted on its website.
Through the app, you’ll be able to choose a pick-up time so as to limit your interaction with staff and other customers.
The coffee chain also added that three baristas will be working at each location and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
“We have heard from so many of you that you would like to see us reopen under this model, and we are inspired by our team members who want to serve the community during this difficult time,” Philz said in the statement.
The following stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. :
San Francisco
- Berry
- Castro
- Civic Center
- Corte Madera
- Embarcadero
- First St. Mobile
- Folsom & Beale
- Front St.
- Mission
- Noe Valley
- Ocean Ave.
- Potrero
- Russian Hill
- Westborough
Peninsula/South Bay
- Burlingame
- Campbell
- Cupertino Main
- Forest Ave
- Los Gatos
- Middlefield Rd.
- Redwood City
- San Mateo
- Sunnyvale
East Bay
- College
- Gilman
- Fremont
- Walnut Creek
Latest Stories:
- Philz Coffee reopens 27 Bay Area stores with new mobile pickup concept
- Even as virus deaths mount, governments eye exit strategies
- If you live in California, you could have money waiting for you
- Redskins weigh drafting Chase Young vs. trading No. 2 pick
- California nursing facility evacuated after staff no-shows