(KRON) — Twenty years after opening its first location, Philz Coffee is closing its original shop in San Francisco. The location at 3101 24th St. will close on Oct. 16, the company confirmed to KRON4.

Philz Coffee opened its original location in the Mission District on Jan. 1, 2003. It has since expanded to many locations across the Bay Area. There are currently 14 locations in San Francisco, including the original Mission location.

The San Francisco-based coffee chain has risen in popularity over the last decade.

Philz Coffee now has dozens of locations across California, including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego counties. There are now six locations in the Chicago area.

KRON4 reached out to Philz Coffee for a statement on the reason for the location’s closure. We are waiting to hear back.