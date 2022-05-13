OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Investigators have found a “key piece of evidence” in the case of missing 24-year-old Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, city officials announced Friday evening in a Facebook post. The cell phone case found belonged to Gabe, her family confirmed to officials.

Back on Jan. 26, video captured a male walking away from Gabe’s car on Trent Street in Oakley, according to officials. Investigators suspect the subject discarded Gabe’s phone case on that day.

The cell phone case was found in Antioch and will be analyzed at a crime lab. Pictures posted by Oakley officials show the case has a cartoon depiction of rapper Tupac Shakur (2Pac).

Since Gabe first went missing in January, numerous search efforts have been enacted to find her. Last month, the Oakley Police Department announced a $10,000 reward for information related to Gabe’s disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.