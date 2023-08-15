(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is warning residents of a new fraud scam in which scammers impersonate law enforcement officials. In the scam, identified by the SJPD Financial Crimes Unit, scammers use new technology that allows them to mask their caller ID and make it appear to be from a law enforcement agency, police said.

This sort of caller ID masking is known as “phone number spoofing.”

Recent reports suggest that scammers call victims and inform them they have warrants for their arrest. The suspects will then threaten to arrest and book the victims into jail unless they pay. Scammers have tried to convince victims to meet at or near law enforcement buildings.

“Law enforcement officers will never call individuals demanding money for warrants to avoid arrest,” SJPD said.

The agency advises calling the police if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer who tells you there is a warrant for your arrest, and demands payment.