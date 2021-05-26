Photo gallery: 8 killed in mass shooting at San Jose VTA rail yard

An employee opened fire Wednesday at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people. The gunman was also dead, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old VTA worker Sam Cassidy.

Valley Transportation Authority workers cross West Hedding Street near the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff’s spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP)

A woman leaves the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A man comforts a woman near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The shooting took place at around 6:30 a.m. The rail yard is located next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said he did not know the type of weapon used.

He said the victims included VTA employees. Authorities did not release any of the victims’ names.