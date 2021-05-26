Photo gallery: 8 killed in mass shooting at San Jose VTA rail yard

An employee opened fire Wednesday at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people. The gunman was also dead, authorities said.
The suspect was identified as 57-year-old VTA worker Sam Cassidy.
The shooting took place at around 6:30 a.m. The rail yard is located next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.
Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said he did not know the type of weapon used.
He said the victims included VTA employees. Authorities did not release any of the victims’ names.