OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with hitting and killing a 100-year-old man on Sunday. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Harrison Street.

The vehicle is a tan or white Mini Cooper. OPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The victim was identified as Tzu-Ta Ko, a 100-year-old Oakland resident. Responding officers found Ko at the scene with severe head trauma. He was later pronounced dead.

The Mini Cooper fled the scene after the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to call OPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.