Photo shows 2 East Bay high school students reenact George Floyd murder

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A photo shows two students at a private Catholic school in the East Bay reenacting the murder of George Floyd last week, school officials confirmed.

The students at De La Salle in Concord are now being disciplined after the photo surfaced on social media.

On Oct. 22, the president of the school, David Holquin, sent a message to families.

Holquin said he won’t further disclose additional details about the student’s consequences.

“De La Salle recognizes that racist, sexist, homophobic, or other degrading comments or actions are not isolated to our school community. Yet when situations happen on our front door, it is uncomfortable to have to confront the reality that despite best efforts, more work is needed,” Holquin wrote, in part.

Further east, a photo of a Pittsburg High School student wearing a Ku Klux Klan costume to school on Wednesday circulated on social media.

School principal, Todd Whitmire, said the costume was confiscated and school officials met with the student and his family Thursday morning. The student admitted to wearing the costume as a “dare”, officials said.