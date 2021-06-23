Photographer tracks couple down after capturing touching marriage proposal in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Photos of a couple getting engaged in San Francisco have gone viral.

Take a look at these gorgeous pictures from Sutro Baths.

The photographer behind the lens took to Twitter to track down the couple.

“I knew I wanted to surprise her because I am one of those go big or go home kind of guys so I wanted to make sure it was big,” Ricky Johnson Jr. said.

Ricky Johnson Jr. met Jazmine Winn at church in Sacramento after two years of dating, he was ready to pop the question.

The couple drove to San Francisco on Saturday, Ricky proposed at a popular, scenic destination.

“She has on heels and she like why would you lead me through this narrow strip of land there’s water on both sides and I’m like what is going on,” the couple said.

A total shock to Jazmine, Ricky got down on one knee at Sutro Baths.

“We got there in that space he took my hands and we had an intimate moment and we gotta talk and he told me how much I mean to him how much he loves me and how he wants to spend the rest of his life with me he got down on one knee I, of course, said yes shortly thereafter of course we hugged and kissed I looked over and saw the other photographer he hired but what we did not know of course was there were other bystanders who also captured the moment and that was so awesome,” Jazmine said.

A photographer from Texas just so happened to be visiting San Francisco with some friends and had her camera in hand when Ricky proposed to Jazmine.

She posted the photos she took on Twitter asking for people on social media to help her find the newly engaged couple.

Within three hours, they connected.

The post now has more than 87,000 retweets and more than 600,000 likes and the happy couple have professional photos from the photographer they hired, as well as these photos taken from a woman who just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

“It was definitely surprising. It’s been overwhelming. The love. The support. The kind and warm wishes. Everybody’s just been really loving so we appreciate it,” Jazmine said.