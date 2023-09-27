(KRON) — Law enforcement agencies raided five illegal grow houses in the East Bay on Tuesday, seizing more than $2.7 million worth of marijuana plants, the Oakley Police Department said.

California’s Department of Cannabis Control was joined by OPD’s Special Services Team, its Investigative Unit and the City of Oakley’s Code Enforcement Team in taking 4,229 plants. No arrests have been made in connection with the seizures, but several suspects have been identified, per OPD.

The houses were located at:

100 block of Bridalveil Way. Oakley, CA. (1,073 plants seized)

200 block of Douglas Road. Oakley, CA. (1,311 plants seized)

500 block of Malicoat Ave. Oakley, CA. (778 plants and a gun seized)

2700 block of St. Andrews Boulevard. Brentwood, CA. (752 plants seized)

600 block of Gardenia Court. Brentwood, CA. (315 plants and 76 pounds of processed marijuana seized)

The Department of Cannabis Control valued the plants at $2,742,754. OPD included images from the grow houses.

There have been several instances of police seizing marijuana plants across the Bay Area. In June, 20 search warrants were served at grow houses in Contra Costa County, leading to $15.3 million in illegal cannabis being taken.