NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands descended on Napa Valley this Memorial Day weekend for the BottleRock music festival. The three-day festival showcased dozens of musical talents including: Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Belle English, Wu-Tang Clan, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sheryl Crow, and Paris Jackson. Actor Keanu Reeves also performed on the bass with his band, Dogstar.
The festival sold out of tickets, and music fans interviewed by KRON4 said they attended to see rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone, as well as discover new music.