NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands descended on Napa Valley this Memorial Day weekend for the BottleRock music festival. The three-day festival showcased dozens of musical talents including: Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Belle English, Wu-Tang Clan, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sheryl Crow, and Paris Jackson. Actor Keanu Reeves also performed on the bass with his band, Dogstar.

The festival sold out of tickets, and music fans interviewed by KRON4 said they attended to see rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone, as well as discover new music.

Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Keanu Reeves plays with Dogstar during the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa, Calif., Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Post Malone performs on day one of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

