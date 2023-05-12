A man was arrested Thursday in connection to the theft of more than $30K worth of property (Napa County Sheriff’s Office).

(KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to stealing more than $30,000 worth of property, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced in a Facebook post. Graham Barlow, 37, was arrested and accused of grand theft, burglary and receiving known stolen property.

Authorities believe most of the property was stolen from businesses and homes in Napa and St. Helena. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the stolen property (below).

If had your property stolen and you want to reclaim it, contact Detective Jose Pinedo at 707-253-4591, NCSO said.

Barlow’s bail is set at $100,000.