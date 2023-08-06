(KRON) — Four people were rescued from the water near the Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal Sunday afternoon, the Alameda Fire Department (AFD) said.

One of the victims was suffering from cardiac arrest, officials said. Crews performed CPR and took him to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

AFD posted photos of the rescue (below).

AFD deployed rescue swimmers and found three other male victims in the water. Officials said they were approxiamtely 100 feet to several hundred yards off shore. Those three victims were taken to the hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of 29 firefighters, three engines, four ambulances, one truck, one fire boat and one rescue boat were deployed in this rescue. The Alameda Police Department and the United States Coast Guard helped out in the rescue.